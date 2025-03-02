12-year-old entrepreneur flips sports cards for profit at local trade show

BILLINGS — KAB Sports Cards and Collectibles and LuckBox Sports Cards held their annual card trade show on Saturday. Among 80 vendors was Luca Kelso, a 12-year-old Billings collector.

“I collected Pokémon cards when I was little, like (6 years old),” said Luca. “I got into sports cards in like 2020, so I was like (8 years old).”

His father, Gerald Kelso, said creating Luca's own booth at 10 years old was a natural next step; however, it was not something the two had ever done before.

“He knows a lot more about the cards than I do,” said Gerald. “He was always hustling, trading, and selling at the card stores when he was young.”

Luca said he made around $350 by midday on Saturday.

“The kids these days are just as sharp as we are,” said Kris Brester, owner of KAB.

The next card trade show will take place July 18 and 19 at DoubleTree.