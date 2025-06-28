11 new firefighters welcomed to Billings and Lockwood

BILLINGS — On Monday, 11 new firefighters will begin their careers at fire stations in Yellowstone County, 10 at the Billings Fire Department, and one at the Lockwood Fire Department.

The recruits had their academy graduation on Friday, and they greatly anticipate starting their career this summer.

After 12 weeks of intense instruction at the fire academy, the recruits have finished their training.

"It's a very special moment, because I know how much work goes behind everything that you've seen today. But more importantly, it's the beginning of a career for these guys," said Billings Fire Chief Matt Hoppell.

Hoppel stepped into his role last Monday. He told MTN on Friday that the fire training academy has changed a lot since he graduated from the program 28 years ago.

"It's come a long ways. It wasn't quite what it is today," he said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

The graduation included a badge-pinning ceremony and a speech from Hoppell, where he encouraged the recruits to remember their passions and motivation for the work throughout their career, even on the worst days.

"You know that feeling when you get the phone call, we make that phone call and offer that job. I want them to never forget what they felt like on that first day," Hoppell said. "I hope they feel that way at the end of their career."

MTN spoke with recruit graduates, Taylor Axelson and Dustin Parker, after the ceremony. Both were looking forward to beginning their careers.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"(What I'm most excited about is) getting out there and working with the community. It's something I've looked forward to since I was a very young age," Axelson said.

"We've had great instructors, great support and a great team around us to help us through all the training. And scenarios, and situations that we're going to be going through," said Parker.

Before the ceremony concluded, all the recruits took time to look back and remember who helped them achieve their goal of becoming a firefighter.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"I know personally, my fiancé at home has been a great support system on those long days. When I come home and I'm just really tired, she's really stepped in and helped out a lot, kind of carried a lot of the weight at home, so I could try to perform a little bit better here," Axelson said.

Parker said his team, trainers and family helped him accomplish his dreams.

"The guys that are on the department, they're really great about being encouraging, and helpful and resourceful, and really trying to help you achieve such a dream," he said.