100 years after Minnesota Avenue murders, Billings barbershop family remembered

BILLINGS — Glenn Pomeroy stood over Nels and Annie Anderson's graves, quiet and pensive, early Tuesday evening, which marked 100 years since their deaths.

“When (the Andersons) got to Billings, they noticed there were a lot of people who looked like they could use a haircut and a shave; so, he decided to become a barber," said Pomeroy, grandson to the deceased.

Despite their business in Billings, the Anderson family is perhaps best known for the violent murders of Nels and Annie in 1924.

“They found Nels sitting in his barbershop with his head split open by an ax. They found (Annie) in a shed out back with four very deep lacerations across her body," said Lauren Hunley, a community historian with the Western Heritage Center, "Today the case remains unsolved.”

Pomeroy traveled more than 1,000 miles from Sacramento, California to remember his grandparents, who died when his mother was just 4-years-old.

“My mom always – treasured their memory, and – what she said is, 'their lives are not in vain because they live on in our hearts,'" said Pomeroy, as he stood over Nels' and Annie's graves.

As he traveled between the sites of their home, graves, and murder, Pomeroy remarked that his family wants the universe to know his relatives are gone, but not forgotten.

“It’s nice seeing the vibrant life that’s happening right there, right now," said Pomeroy, standing outside of Kirk's Grocery, on Minnesota Avenue where the murders took place.

The multipurpose space was participating in the art walk amid First Friday and the Holiday Stroll.

"(Kirk's is) packed with people coming to see art, and sample some food, and see friends. It’s a nice feeling," said Pomeroy.