1 teen killed, 1 teen injured in Hardin crash

A Lodge Grass teen died and a Garryowen teen was injured following a single-vehicle, rollover crash east of Hardin Saturday morning.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a Tuesday release that the 18-year-old Garryowen man was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 on Highway 384 when he drifted right, overcorrected, then slid off the right side of the road. The vehicle rolled over an embankment near mile marker 1.5 and came to a final rest in the Bighorn River, according to the highway patrol.

Neither the driver or his passenger, who was also 18, were taken to the hospital, according to the highway patrol.

Authorities do not suspect alcohol, drugs or high speeds were a factor.

Neither teen was wearing a seatbelt.