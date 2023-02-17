1 killed in Billings West End crash

BILLINGS - A man was killed early Friday in a one-vehicle crash on the Billings West End.

Billings police said the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 54th Street West.

A 19-year-old man was found inside the wrecked vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours as the crash was investigated. The intersection reopened shortly after 4 a.m., but a flashing red stop light was installed because the stop light at the intersection was damaged, police said. Drivers should be aware the intersection is temporarily a three-way stop.