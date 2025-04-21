1 hospitalized following Billings apartment fire

One person was hospitalized following a Billings West End fire Monday morning.

Billings firefighters responded to the call around 11 a.m. at the Shiloh Glen apartments on the 3900 block of Olympic Boulevard, according to Battalion Chief Darrel Mitchell.

The fire was discovered in unit 203 and contained there in six minutes, according to Mitchell.

The lone occupant was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns, according to Mitchell.

Olympic Boulevard was closed from King Avenue West and Stillwater Drive as firefighters cleared the scene.