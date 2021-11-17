1 dead in northern Wyoming fire

One person died and three structures burned down in a Monday night fire in Clark, Wyoming, according to Park County Sheriff Scott Steward.

Dispatchers received multiple calls at 10:26 p.m. Monday from residents reporting the fire, Steward said in a news release.

Along with the three lost structures, others were damaged.

Responders from the Clark Fire Department, Clark First Responders, Powell Ambulance, Powell Fire, Cody Fire, Belfry Fire, Forrest Service and BLM units, the Park County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the incident.

Steward said he had no other information to release.

Clark is about 30 miles north of Cody on Wyoming Highway 120.