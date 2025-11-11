1 dead, 2 injured in I-90 crash near Hardin

HARDIN - A man was killed and two women were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 90 near Hardin.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 488.

The patrol said a 57-year-old Hardin man was driving an Oldsmobile 88 when he fell asleep. A passenger woke up the driver, but he lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected, and ran off the highway into the median.

The driver then reentered the highway, overcorrected again, and drove into a ditch where the vehicle rolled multiple times.

The driver suffered fatal injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The passengers - a 49-year-old woman from Crow Agency and a 23-year-old woman from Hardin - were injured and transported to a hospital. The patrol said both women were wearing seat belts.

The patrol report notes drugs are a suspected factor in the crash.