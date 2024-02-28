Watch Now
1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash near Livingston

fatal-crash.png
Posted at 11:50 AM, Feb 28, 2024
LIVINGSTON - One person is dead and another injured after a two-vehicle crash on US-89 in Park County on Tuesday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened between Livingston and Pine Creek around 3:30 p.m. A 34-year-old Emigrant woman was driving southbound on US-89 when she entered the northbound lane and collided head-on with a 72-year-old California woman driving northbound at mile marker 49.

The Emigrant woman died in the crash. The woman from California was taken to Livingston Health Care with injuries.

The MHP fatality report states that the woman who died was not wearing a seatbelt and was driving too fast for conditions.

No further details, including the identities of the people involved, were released.

