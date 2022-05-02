$1.5 million dollar levy on ballot in May 3rd election

BILLINGS — School board trustees aren’t the only thing residents will decide in Tuesday’s election. There is also a 1.5-million-dollar levy on the ballot for voters to think about.

If passed by voters, the $1.5 million levy would largely fund an expansion and modernization of the career technical education space at Senior High School.

A home worth $100,000 will see an increase of $6.65 on their annual property tax, while a $200,000 home would see an increase of $13.91.

36,683 ballots have already been accepted in Tuesday’s election and Yellowstone County Election Administrator Bret Rutherford says this is a robust turnout for school elections.

Rutherford wants voters to know that it’s not too late to cast your ballot or even register to vote.

"So, late registration actually is open on Election Day for the school election," Rutherford says.

Billings voters approved a high school mill levy back in 2019 that helped pay for new books and added four career coaches at Billings high schools.

Back in the 2019 election, roughly 33,500 ballots were turned in.

If you are sitting on that ballot today, best advice is to hand deliver it by 8 p.m. Tuesday. The clock is ticking.