Photo provided by Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds
Larry the Cable Guy performing in Helena Sept. 18
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 17:09:08-04

HELENA — Larry the Cable Guy is coming to Helena at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, Saturday, September 18.

Tickets are set to go on sale, Friday, August 13 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.lccfairgrounds.com or at the Fairgrounds Office.

Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top touring comedians in the country.

The comedian has also created The Git-R-Done Foundation, which was named after Larry’s signature catchphrase, and has donated more than $7 million to various charities and causes.

