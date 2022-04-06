Judge temporarily halts several new Montana voting laws

BILLINGS — Four controversial voting laws passed by the 2021 State Legislature will not be enforced until after legal challenges are resolved, according to an order filed Wednesday by a Yellowstone County District Court Judge.

Together the four laws ended Election Day registration, banned paid ballot collection, required voters to bring a secondary form of identification if voting with a student ID and stopped the practice of issuing ballots to 17-year-olds, even if they would turn 18 years old by Election Day.

The Montana Democratic Party, four tribal governments and several advocacy groups, including Western Native Voice, sued to prevent Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen from enforcing the laws. Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses granted a preliminary injunction until the court could rule on whether the laws are constitutional.

Pausing enforcement of the laws would maintain the status quo and prevent possible “constitutional injury” to the voters the plaintiffs represent, until “constitutionality of these laws can be thoroughly investigated,” Moses wrote in his order.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.