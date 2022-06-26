Hundreds march on Montana Capitol opposing Roe v. Wade overturn

HELENA — Montanans marched on the State Capitol in Helena Sunday following the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision overturning Roe v. Wade – eliminating a nationwide guarantee of abortion rights.

Hundreds of people took part in the Montana March for Reproductive Rights event in Helena, with other similar events happening across the state. Protesters held signs and let their objection to the Supreme Court decision clearly known.

John Riley MTN News

March for Montana Reproductive Rights Event Organizer Reilly Neill said the rally was for action. After the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked in May, the grassroots group sent out an immediate response kit, which included instructions for people to be prepared to march the Sunday after Roe vs. Wade was overturned.

Attendees MTN spoke with described the decision as a "huge step back" for women's rights in America. They shared worries that women in states where abortion is now illegal will turn to unsafe and potentially life-threatening methods to terminate a pregnancy.

Abortion remains legal in Montana following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In 1999 the Montana Supreme Court ruled abortion fell under a woman’s right to individual privacy under Montana’s constitution.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated.

