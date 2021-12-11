Gov. Beshear: Death toll could be between 70 and 100 people after tornadoes touch down in Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday the death toll could be between 70 and 100 people after tornadoes touch down in the state, particularly in western Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear says this is the most significant tornado event in Kentucky history; death toll could end up being 70-100 people. @LEX18News — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) December 11, 2021

The governor made the announcement in an early Saturday morning briefing. He said a tornado was on the ground for about 200 miles in Kentucky and that it went through four states. He also said a collapse at a candle factory in Mayfield has resulted in "mass casualties." As of 4:45 a.m., more than 56,000 Kentucky customers are without power.

Beshear says there were about 110 people working in a candle factory in Mayfield when a tornado came through.



“We believe we’ll lose at least dozens.”https://t.co/yr8sO92NOP — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) December 11, 2021

Campbellsville Mayor Diane Ford-Benningfield tells LEX 18's Nancy Cox recovery efforts are underway in the city. Many power lines are down and there's so much debris that it's dangerous to be outside at the moment.

Several people are trapped in their homes and many homes are flattened in the city. Several are presumed dead. Shepherdsville is sending 12 firefighters to help try to rescue people.

Boyle County Emergency Management Director Mike Wilder says there is major damage at the airport in Danville. The hangar and several small airplanes were destroyed. The county is also dealing with downed power lines, downed trees, and power outages.

The scene driving into Danville-Boyle County airport after #severewx overnight. We count at least 3 small planes that appear to be damaged/ destroyed. pic.twitter.com/zyrx6DqRTV — Kristen Edwards (@kedwards_tv) December 11, 2021

Beshear declared a state of emergency and the National Guard has been activated. One hundred eighty-one guardsmen are being deployed and will be arriving in communities on Saturday morning. The governor also requested an immediate federal emergency declaration.

This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky’s history, with multiple counties impacted and a significant loss of life. I have declared a state of emergency and submitted a request to @POTUS for an immediate federal emergency declaration. https://t.co/KmMOl95t1N

1/2 pic.twitter.com/Xj5DgTZp1Z — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 11, 2021

"This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history and some areas have been hit in ways that are hard to put into words," said Beshear.

Beshear says “we will have casualties in multiple counties.”



Beshear says emergency management believes there were four tornadoes that hit KY.



“Daybreak will bring more tough news.” — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) December 11, 2021

Kentucky Division of Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said that this weekend's storms could surpass the 1974 tornado outbreak as one of the deadliest in Kentucky's history.

"Our hearts go out to the families that are in peril and all of the Kentuckians who have lost their lives," said Dossett.

Shelter/safe spots:

•basement first

•middle part of the house

•small room or closet

•close all room doors — Christiana Ford (@christianaford_) December 11, 2021

Beshear said they will go to the western part of the state later Saturday "as soon as it is safe to do so."

Gov. Beshear tells Today Show he and his family are still trying to get in touch with relatives in Dawson Springs, which was one of the places hit hard by tornadoes overnight. @LEX18News — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) December 11, 2021

The Graves County Emergency Management Office told WPSD that Mayfield High School is opening up a shelter for people affected by the storm. Residents who can safely walk there are also being told they can go to Fire Station 1 on East Broadway Street.