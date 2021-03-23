Gianforte warned by FWP for violating hunting requirement

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte has been given a warning by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) after reportedly trapping and killing a wolf this February while not having the proper education certification, a violation of state hunting laws.

The wolf was trapped and killed on private property near Gardiner north of Yellowstone National Park.

MTN FWP warning for Greg Gianforte

The Governor’s Office issued a statement after reports of the alleged violation surfaced, “After learning that he had not completed the wolf-trapping certification, Governor Gianforte immediately rectified the mistake and enrolled in the wolf-trapping certification course. The governor had all other proper licenses.”

FWP’s warning was issued on Feb. 16 notifying Gianforte he had violated an FWP commission or department order or rule for general hunting, fishing, and trapping.

The recent trapping season for wolves ran Dec. 15, 2020 through Feb. 28, 2021. A valid Trapping License is required along with completion of mandatory wolf trapping certification.

“Wardens have discretion on whether to write citation or issue warning. The governor was forthright in telling us what happened and everything else was done legally. Situations like this we normally issue written warnings,” said FWP spokesperson Greg Lemon.

Lemon told MTN that there was no written report on the incident.

Gianforte’s warning from FWP came just over a month after he was sworn in as governor.