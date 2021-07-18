Granite Pass Complex grows to 1,645 acres

The Granite Pass Complex of fires near the Lolo Pass area has grown to 1,645 acres, according to a Sunday afternoon update on InciWeb.

Planned actions for Sunday included assessing and preparing infrastructure along the Highway 12 corridor and developing a traffic control plan for the highway, as well as scouting and developing contingency plans.

An evacuation warning from the Idaho border to Lolo Hot Springs remains in effect. Residents and visitors in the area should stay vigilant and be ready to immediately leave the area if an evacuation order is issued. Anyone traveling along Highway 12 is asked not to stop.

Four wildfires on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Idaho and the Lolo National Forest in Montana compose the Granite Pass Complex:

Shotgun Fire

The Shotgun Fire on the Powell Ranger District is located seven miles north of Powell Junction on Highway 12. It is on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

Boulder Creek Fire

The Boulder Creek Fire is 8 miles west of Lolo Pass Visitor Center. It is on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

BM Hill Fire

The BM Hill Fire is located ten miles north of Powell Junction, and is burning on both the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Lolo National Forests. It continues to burn actively in heavy brush and timber. There are existing road and trail closures on both forests for public safety due to the BM Hill fire.

Lolo Creek Fire, Missoula Ranger District

The Lolo Creek Fire is located between mile marker 1 and 2 along the Highway 12 corridor, approximately 1 mile west of Highway 12, and 1.5 miles northwest of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center on the Lolo National Forest.

To reduce the probability of human-caused fire starts, the Lolo National Forest enacted Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on Friday. The restriction order specifically prohibits:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or closed of all flammable materials

Operating an internal combustion engine

Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame

The order applies to all National Forest System lands administered by the Lolo National Forest in Granite, Missoula, Mineral, Powell, Ravalli, and Sanders Counties in Montana, except for the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, including the Scapegoat Wilderness, which are not included in or affected by this order.

All Lolo National Forest system lands within the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex and the Scapegoat Wilderness are still subject to a Stage I Fire Restriction Order currently in effect.

A total of 73 personnel is currently assigned to the Granite Pass Complex.