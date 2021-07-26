Woods Creek Fire burning in the Big Belt Mountains

GREAT FALLS — Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest said on Monday morning that the Woods Creek Fire ( Inciweb ) made a sustained crown run to the east in heavy subalpine fir fuels on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was discovered on Saturday, July 10 near Boulder Lakes in the Big Belt Mountains.

A Sunday night IR flight estimated the fire to be 2,706 acres as of 9:55 pm.

A type III team is scheduled to arrive on Monday.

Trail closures include:



Trail #118 from the stove camp trailhead (T9N R3E Sec19) to its terminus at the upper end of road 4171-Blacktail Road (T10N R3E sec 23).

Trail #142 from the trailhead off Blacktail Road (T10N R3E sec 29) to the intersection with trail #118.

Trail # 140 from the trailhead off road #575-F1 (T9N R4E Sec7) to the intersection with trail #118.

Trail #141 beginning at road #575 (T9N R4E Sec 5) to the intersection with trail #140.

Trail #140A from the trailhead off road #575-F1 (T9N R4E Sec 7) to the terminus at Camas Lake.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries or damaged structures.

We will update you as we get more information.