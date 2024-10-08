Wildfires resulting in unhealthy air quality in Yellowstone County

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS – Smoke from regional wildfires has reduced air quality in Yellowstone County. On Tuesday morning, Billings air quality was moderate according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Based on current forecasts, the air quality is expected to remain the same or worsen throughout the week.

Smoke from wildfires can hurt eyes, irritate respiratory systems and worsen chronic conditions such as heart and lung disease. People with underlying health conditions, including heart or respiratory disease, the elderly, and children are at higher risk for severe reaction to wildfire smoke. People with asthma should be especially cautious during wildfire season.

The risk of being affected by unhealthy levels of smoke increase the longer a person is active outdoors and the more strenuous the activity. People can reduce their exposure simply by taking it easier when particle pollution levels are at unhealthy levels. This means reducing the time spent outdoors or reducing the intensity of outdoor activity.

The DEQ offers a handy guide for air quality precautions for daycares and schools at this link: https://dphhs.mt.gov/assets/publichealth/Asthma/Wildfire%20Smoke/ActivityGuidelinesWildfireSmokeEventsSchools.pdf [dphhs.mt.gov]

For updates on the air quality in Billings and other Montana communities, check this DEQ link: http://todaysair.mtdeq.us [todaysair.mtdeq.us]

To see the latest smoke forecast from the DEQ, go to this link: https://deq.mt.gov/air/Programs/smokeforecasts [deq.mt.gov]