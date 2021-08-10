Wildfire sparks north of Miles City

MILES CITY - Fire crews in Custer County were battling flames just north of Miles City where a wildfire sparked before noon Tuesday.

The fire started somewhere in the area along Kinsey Road just east of the Miles City Airport. Witnesses said the high winds pushed the flames quickly across the dry ground sending flames racing across property toward the river and a few homes.

Miles City, Custer County, and Department of Natural Resources crews were on scene.

The fire appears to be burning on private and state land. Local Bureau of Land Management Public Affairs Specialist Mark Jacobsen said although he is not on the scene, he can see it from where he is.

Jacobson says flames are moving quickly toward the east and there are homes and ranches in their path.

Jacobson says the grass is sparse, but with the high winds the flames were moving quickly.

Q2 Chief Engineer, Mark Huller was in the area to work on the Q2 Translator and sent this video:

Raw Video: Wildfire sparks near Miles City

Click here for more Montana wildfire information.

