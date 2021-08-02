Watch
Wildfire sparks in Fergus County

Denton Winifred Lewistown
Posted at 7:09 AM, Aug 02, 2021
GREAT FALLS — A wildfire sparked on Sunday, August 1, in Fergus County. The fire is burning northeast of Denton and southwest of Winifred.

The Fergus County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday: "Update on fire North of Bear Springs Road. No containment yet as the wind keeps blowing it North!"

The Sheriff's Office asked that people avoid the area, and said that they will notify residents if evacuations are ordered.

The size of the fire has not yet been determined.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries or damaged structures, and no word on the suspected cause.

We will update you as we get more information.

