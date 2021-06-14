Wildfire south of Red Lodge estimated at 40 acres

RED LODGE - The National Forest Service estimated Monday the Robertson Draw Fire south of Red Lodge is about 40 acres in size.

The fire was first reported Sunday at about 3:30 p.m. and is located 12 miles south of Red Lodge and 8 miles north of Clark, Wyoming.

Resources at the scene include Billings Type 2 Veterans Crew, Pilot Peak Wildland Fire Module from Cody, two Red Lodge Fire Department Engines, an engine from the Beartooth Ranger District, according to a forest service press release. The fire is being managed by a Type 3 Incident Commander.

Firefighters have requested two helicopters, air attack, and air tankers to do water drops, the forest service said.

The fire is burning in sage, grass, and timber, and the cause remains under investigation.

"Hot, dry and windy weather conditions are anticipated today," the press release states. "Temperatures could reach up to 85 degrees with 10 to 15 mile per hour winds. Firefighters are anticipating additional growth given the weather conditions."