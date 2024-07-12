Wildfire near Helena grows to more than 10,000 acres burned

HELENA - The Horse Gulch Fire near Canyon Ferry has burned more than 10,800 acres as of Friday morning. The area burned is roughly equal to the size of Helena's city limits.

According to fire officials, a combination of direct and indirect strategies are being implemented in response to the fire to keep it north of Canyon Ferry and east of JimTown Road to minimize fire impacts to private structures and land.

More than 200 fire personnel are assigned to the fire.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect beginning Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening for low humidity and gusty winds forecasted over the fire area.

EVACUATIONS

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said that earlier on Thursday fire crews evacuated residences in York, north up to Nelson and east to Vigilante Campground.

The area from Cave Gulch to Magpie Gulch on the north and south sides of Canyon Ferry Road remains evacuated.

Riverside Campground has also been closed and there is a pending order to close the forest in the area of the fire.

Watch: Thursday evening fire update

Horse Gulch Fire: Thursday Update

Canyon Ferry Road is closed between Canyon Ferry Village and the Broadwater County line to the east.

The sheriff said he will consult with state and local agencies to determine when it is safe to lift the evacuation order.

Dutton explained that people will need to show ID if they want to go back to their home and get things - if conditions are safe you may be allowed to go for one hour and then must leave.

Communicate with the command post at Canyon Ferry if you want to know about your evacuated residence.

FIRE HISTORY

The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and is centered about five miles south of York, and two miles north of Canyon Ferry.

York and Tri Lake and all resources at Helena Ranger District responded first. More than 40 people and a helicopter responded initially. Due to the dryness they weren't able to contain the fire on Tuesday, and the Helena Ranger District called upon the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (DNRC) for assistance.

Resources currently assigned to the fire include more than 150 personnel; five hot shot crews on scene, one more en route; two Type A crews; two dozers, 10 engines ordered.

Watch Duty

He noted that Helena Ranger District resources are "thin, they are coming from a long distance and this fire is outpacing what we can do and what we have."

He noted that there have been no power outages reported.

As of Thursday evening, the fire had burned more than 7,500 acres and there was no containment. No homes or structures have been destroyed.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but is reported to be "human-caused." Dutton said that they have suspects, and are continuing to investigate.

PILOT DIES

One person fighting the fire died when a single-engine air tanker crashed into Hauser Lake.

The plane was contracted to the U.S. Forest Service and was scooping water to assist with firefighting efforts.

The pilot has been identified as 45-year-old Juliana Turchett - click here to read more.

SHELTER

The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church (3580 North Benton Street) in Helena for people impacted by the fire.

The facility will provide cots, water, snacks, and updated information. Pets are welcome.

All Red Cross services are free. Evacuees who need assistance can call 406-215-1514 to get help.

If you would like to donate to Red Cross shelter operations, click here.

