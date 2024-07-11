Wildfire near Helena grows to at least 1,000 acres

HELENA — According to the National Interagency Fire Center's daily situation report the Horse Gulch Fire grew to at least 1,000 acres following Wednesday's extreme fire behavior.

The fire started about two miles north of Canyon Ferry on Tuesday afternoon. Officials have said that the fire is human-caused.

National Interagency Fire Center

A Type III incident management team was scheduled to take command of the fire on Thursday morning, bringing more resources to help control the fire.

A Type III team includes 10 to 20 people specifically trained to manage major, complex incidents requiring significant resources.

As of Thursday morning, there have been no reports of structures destroyed by the fire.

Tom Buchanan

One person fighting the fire died when a single-engine air tanker crashed into Hauser Lake. Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said the pilot, a 45-year-old woman, was the only person onboard.

In a joint statement Wednesday night, the governors of Montana and Idaho said the plane was on loan from Idaho to the U.S. Forest Service to assist with the Horse Gulch Fire.

"Our first responders and wildland firefighters put their lives on the line to quickly respond to threats and protect our communities," said Gov. Greg Gianforte and Idaho Gov. Brad Little. "It’s a true act of bravery to run toward a fire. We join all Montanans and Idahoans in praying for the fallen hero’s family and friends during this tragic time."

The area from Cave Gulch to Magpie Gulch on the north and south sides of Canyon Ferry Road remains evacuated. Riverside Campground has also been closed and there is a pending order to close the forest in the area of the fire.

Canyon Ferry Road is closed between Canyon Ferry Village and the Broadwater County line to the east.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church in Helena. Evacuees who need assistance can call the Red Cross at (406) 215-1514 to get help.