Wildfire near Grizzly Gulch south of Helena

Update 4:20 p.m. 08/26/22 - A better estimate of the Grizzly Gulch Fire now put is at around 20-30 acres burned.

"Fire is doing a great job at putting it down and are hoping to have it contained soon," wrote the Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office on social media.

Roadblocks remain in place and the area is only open to residents.

Update 3:30 p.m 08/26/22 - The Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office says the rough estimate of the Grizzly Gulch Fire is 50 to 60 acres. Officials believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch.

A roadblock has been set at the 1600 block of Grizzly Gulch Road. No structures are currently threatened.

Multiple helicopters and an air tanker were also working the fire.

Original story - There is a wildland fire reported in the area of Grizzly Gulch. The fire was discovered just before 2:00 p.m.

Traffic control is in place in the area due to heavy firefighter activity.

Multiple fire agencies were working the fire Friday afternoon. A DNRC helicopter could also be seen making water drops on the fire.

At this time it is unclear what the size of the fire is or what ignited it.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

