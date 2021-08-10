Wildfire near Colstrip grows to nearly 63K acres, highway closed

Update 11:40 a.m.

The Northern Cheyenne Disaster and Emergency Services has issued an evacuation notice for areas near Ashland.

According to a Facebook post, the areas include residents in the area of Ashland Divide, Rabbit Town, N Tongue River Road, St. Labre Campus & East Highway 212.

The post states:

We are now at Level 3 of evacuation.

Police Officers will be going door to door to notify home owners and residents.

This is not a mandatory evacuation but to keep yourself safe.

Please mindfully make your way to

Lame Deer Boys and Girls Club

We do not want anyway one in front of the fire .

There will be traffic control in route to Ashland.

Do not panic!!!

If you need help or a ride please call 477 - 6914

There is structure protection enroute from NCVFD and NCHA to reservation Creek

________________________________________________________________________________________________

First Report

COLSTRIP - The Richard Spring Fire south of Colstrip in Rosebud County was estimated at nearly 63,000 acres and again forced the closure of Highway 39 late Tuesday morning.

The Type 3 wildfire was first reported on Sunday afternoon on private land 10 miles south of Colstrip.

The fire has forced the closure of Highway 39 several times. The highway was briefly opened Tuesday morning to limited traffic before authorities announced it was closed again later in the morning.

The fire is now the largest active fire in the state and is nearing the size of the PF Fire in Big Horn County that burned 66,134 acres before it was fully contained.

There was no containment reported on the Richard Spring Fire as of Tuesday morning. There were 131 personnel working on the blaze.

The cause of the wildfire has not been determined.

RELATED: Wildfire in Rosebud County forces highway closure