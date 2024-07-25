Wildfire forces mandatory evacuation at Tongue River Reservoir

Tongue River Reservoir was placed under a mandatory evacuation order Thursday morning due to a nearby wildfire.

The order was announced on the Tongue River Reservoir State Park Facebook page. The post states all campers have been asked to leave the park and asks other to avoid the area.

The evacuation was ordered due to the Badger Creek fire burning to the south of the park.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks posted this notice:

Officials are in the process Thursday morning of evacuating Tongue River Reservoir State Park due to a fire in southeast Big Horn County that is moving toward the park. At 4 a.m. county officials declared a mandatory evacuation of the area that includes TRRSP. The park was estimated at 80 to 90 percent full. Park employees are evacuating campers and contacting individuals with reservations to advise them of the situation. Park employees may have to leave the park as well if conditions deteriorate.

The evacuation also impacted some ranches and livestock in the area.

For statewide updates, visit FWP's restrictions and closures page at https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions

It is the second time this month that a wildfire has threatened the popular recreation area in southeast Montana.

In early July the Deadman Fire north of the reservoir forced a voluntary evacuation of the state park. That wildfire has since been contained.

RELATED: Deadman Fire severely impacting seasonal business on Tongue River

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.