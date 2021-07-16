Watch
Wildfire forces closure of Garnet Ghost Town

MTN News
Anderson Hill
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 15:50:01-04

MISSOULA — A popular Western Montana tourist attraction is being closed down due to a wildfire.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced that due to a wildfire burning about a mile east of Garnet Ghost Town, the historic site and surrounding area are temporarily closed.

The closure order takes effect immediately for BLM lands in most of the southwestern portion of the Garnet Mountains from Elevation Mountain on the northeast to I-90 on the south.

This closure does not affect the Copper Cliff area, the Chamberlain area northeast of Elevation Mountain, lands to east of Douglas Creek, or BLM-managed lands within several miles of I-90.

The Anderson Hill Fire was first reported on Thursday afternoon and is now estimated at 1,000 acres. It’s burning in Missoula, Granite and Powell counties.

