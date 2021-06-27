Wildfire east of Roundup grows to 256 acres

GREAT FALLS — (UPDATE, 8:45 p.m.) Musselshell County DES says the fire has now burned 256 acres. Crews have a containment lines around the fire.

A skeleton crew will remain on scene for night patrol, with a full response in the morning for mop up and additional work. Residents will be allowed back in to their homes within the hour.

There have been no reports of injuries, and no word on the suspected cause of the fire at this point.



(UPDATE, 6 p.m.) The North Delphia fire east of Roundup has grown to between 100 and 200 acres, and about 100 firefighters are en route, including two helicopters and single engine airtankers.

Residents are on pre-evacuation notice. Spot fires caused by the wind have caused the fire to jump the road and be on the south side of Sheepherder Trail.



(1st REPORT, 2:46 p.m.) A wildfire sparked Saturday afternoon in the North Delphia subdivision east of Roundup.

Roundup wildfire from viewer Kitrin Mae Crane

The Musselshell County Department of Emergency Services estimated the fire at between five to 10 acres as of 2 p.m.

Several response units are at the scene, and a state Department of Natural Resources & Conservation helicopter has been requested.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time, and no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you when we get more information.