Update 1:50 p.m. 08/28/22 - The Lewis and Clark County / City of Helena 911 Center says at this time there are no evacuation notices. Spring Meadow Lake has been closed to assist with the fire suppression efforts.

"City Fire Chief Jon Campbell has requested that residents please stay out of the area and let emergency personnel work. All trails on and leading to Mt. Helena park are closed. Additionally, staff requests that people refrain from flying drones in the area to make way for additional aerial firefighting response," wrote in the City of Helena in a release.

Air tankers have been making drops in the area to help suppress the spread of the fire.

Original story - There is a wildfire burning on Mount Helena, officials are asking people to avoid the area.

The wildfire is currently burning on the north side of the mountain.

Multiple fire agencies are currently responding to the fire and there is a large firefighter presence at the corner of LeGrande Canyon Boulevard and Henderson Street. A DNRC helicopter can be seen making drops in the area.

It is unclear at this time what the estimated size of the fire is or what caused the ignition.

