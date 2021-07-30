Thorne Creek fire expands to 13,000+ acres

THOMPSON FALLS — The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls has now grown to 13,381 acres and remains 0% contained.

A Northern Rockies Type Incident Management Team 1 will take over command on Saturday morning.

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for residences from Cougar Creek south to the intersection of Blue Slide Road and River View Lane, on the east side of Blue Slide Road in Graves North and South, on the east side of the power lines in Harlow, and on the northeast side of the power lines in Ashley.

An Evacuation Warning is in place for residences from Cougar Creek south to the intersection of Blue Slide Road and Riverview Lane, on the west side of Blue Slide Road in Graves North and South.

A total of 146 residences are under evacuation orders.

MTN News

A community meeting has been scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.in Ainsworth Park, 200 Lincoln Street in Thompson Falls.

A fire information line at (208) 274-9674 is available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Firefighters work to keep Thorne Creek Fire away from Sanders County homes

There were nine aircraft dropping retardant and buckets of water on the large spot fire west of Graves Creek Road on Thursday.

There are 225 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze that’s burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls.

The Red Cross is still operating an evacuation shelter at the Thompson Falls Community Center An information line is available at (406) 827-9268.