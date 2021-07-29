Stateline Complex fires grow to 4,255 acres

ST. REGIS — The Stateline Complex fires southwest of St. Regis have grown to 4,255 acres and are 3% contained.

The blazes are continuing to show active fire behavior with fire managers noting the fires could persist for several weeks or until a season-ending event such as significant rain or snow.

The Stateline Complex includes the following fires:

Berge Peak – contained

Broadaxe – contained

Deception – 154 acres

Dolly Creek – 735 acres

Fly 3 Fire – 104 acres

Fly Creek – 31 acres

Simmons Ridge – 116 acres

Simmons Ridge 2 – 328 acres

Simmons Leg – 56 acres

Swimming Bear – 24 acres

Tumbledown – 2,673 acres

Wampus Creek – 3.9 acres

The road closure for USFS Road 50 (St. Joe River Road) has been expanded from Quartz Creek down to Eagle Creek to the state line on Golds Pass into Montana.

The Lolo National Forest has issued several emergency closures due to increased fire activity on the Stateline Complex. Road and trail closure information can be found here.