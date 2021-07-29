Watch
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Stateline Complex fires grow to 4,255 acres

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 14:22:15-04

ST. REGIS — The Stateline Complex fires southwest of St. Regis have grown to 4,255 acres and are 3% contained.

The blazes are continuing to show active fire behavior with fire managers noting the fires could persist for several weeks or until a season-ending event such as significant rain or snow.

The Stateline Complex includes the following fires:

  • Berge Peak – contained
  • Broadaxe – contained
  • Deception – 154 acres
  • Dolly Creek – 735 acres
  • Fly 3 Fire – 104 acres
  • Fly Creek – 31 acres
  • Simmons Ridge – 116 acres
  • Simmons Ridge 2 – 328 acres
  • Simmons Leg – 56 acres
  • Swimming Bear – 24 acres
  • Tumbledown – 2,673 acres
  • Wampus Creek – 3.9 acres

The road closure for USFS Road 50 (St. Joe River Road) has been expanded from Quartz Creek down to Eagle Creek to the state line on Golds Pass into Montana.

The Lolo National Forest has issued several emergency closures due to increased fire activity on the Stateline Complex. Road and trail closure information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere