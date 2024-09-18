Short Draw fire has destroyed 36 buildings, but full containment is near

The Short Draw fire has destroyed 36 structures, including five homes, but firefighters expect full containment by the end of the week, fire officials said Wednesday.

The fire started Sept. 11 in northern Wyoming and spread into Montana, scorching nearly 35,000 acres. The fire was 92 percent contained as of Wednesday.

“We are relieved that no lives were lost, and we are grateful for the incredible teamwork that ensured residents were able to evacuate safely,” said Jeff Bender, Campbell County Fire Department chief, in a written statement. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of homes, grazing lands, and the disruption to lives. Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we stand united with the community during this difficult time.”

The state of Wyoming created a resource page for those effected by wildfire, available at https://www.uwyo.edu/barnbackyard/resources/wildfire.html [uwyo.edu]

For information on the status of the fire, visit https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/mtmts-short-draw-fire [inciweb.wildfire.gov]