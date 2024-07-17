Reed Point volunteers make meals for firefighters tackling Shank Basin Fire

REED POINT — One of the newest fires to have sparked in Montana is the Shank Basin fire burning in Sweet Grass County near Reed Point. That fire was at about 325 acres Wednesday and residents in homes on Shank Basin East Road were asked to prepare for evacuation.

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office said fire lines were being established and additional resources requested.

Community members were helping as they can as well. Over a dozen volunteers from around the area convened in Reed Point on Wednesday morning to feed the firefighters as they worked.

“I believe there were five strikes that they had seen and so they got up in there and they got it put out pretty fast," said Big Timber resident Rachel Myrstol Wednesday.

Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office The Shank Basin Fire

As a search and rescue volunteer with Sweet Grass County, it's something Myrstol knows much about.

“A lot of my buddies that are EMT and Search and Rescue are up there fighting right now," Myrstol said.

The Shank Basin Fire, also known locally as the Hobble Diamond Fire, was sparked by lightning, sending the small community into action.

“It kind of started last night to be honest. It was a good idea,” said Reed Point resident Anna Phipps.

Phipps and others in the community organically started talking about ways to help. The Waterhole Saloon lent out their space and over a dozen volunteers formed a meal assembly line to feed the firefighters.

“Big Timber Fire Department, they put together meals for 40 for breakfast. And we put together, I believe there were 76 breakfast burritos," said Phipps.

“Some of these guys went hours. Some hadn't eaten anything since yesterday at breakfast time and went all this time without food and water," Myrstol added.

MTN News The Shank Basin Fire

Phipps spent the entire night baking cookies for the firefighters while the volunteers looked for donations.

“Got these fine ladies over here that put together a bunch of cheeseburgers and chips. And I think there was 170 or 180 cheeseburgers and lots and lots of water," Phipps said.

As long as the fire keeps raging, these volunteers said they'll continue cooking.

“They're putting out fires on friend's property. And I mean, yeah, the least you can do is feed them," said Phipps.

"That's community. That's what you do. That's what you do here in Montana. You help out. You do what you can," Myrstol said.

If you'd like to volunteer or donate to this cause, visit the Reed Point Bulletin Board Facebook page.