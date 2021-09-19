Red flag conditions push Haystack Fire to between 5,000 and 6,000 acres

HELENA — Strong winds on Saturday prompted the Haystack Fire to make a major run to the northeast.

According to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest the fire burning south of Boulder is now estimated at between 5,000 and 6,000 acres.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook this morning that pre-evacuation orders remain in place for the Depot Hill area and the area around the mouth of the Little Boulder River.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to not travel in to pre-evacuation areas to view fire operations.

A public meeting is planned for 2:00 p.m. at the white barn at the Jefferson County fairgrounds in Boulder.

Information will also continue to be shared on the Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Facebook pages.

The current fire map can found on the Haystack Fire's Inciweb page.

