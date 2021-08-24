Pre-evacuation warnings lifted near Thorne Creek fire

THOMPSON FALLS — The pre-evacuation notices that had been issued along the Thompson River near the 38,688 acre Thorne Creek fire.

The communities of Snider and Copper King in the Thompson River Zone have been removed from pre-evacuation status.

There are no longer any restrictions and residents may come and go as normal.

The roadblock on the county side of Thompson River has been moved to the end of the pavement above Copper King.

Drivers are asked to use caution as the US Forest Service is still moving heavy equipment in this area.

The Deer Horn and Beatrice Road system and the West Fork of Fishtrap Creek Road -- including the campground -- remain closed.

Information boards in Thompson Falls will remain at Harvest Foods and the Forest Service Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District Office.

The Thorne Creek fire remains 80% contained.