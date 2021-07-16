Peterson Fire in Musselshell County nears full containment

ROUNDUP - Firefighters working on a complex of wildfires in Musselshell and Yellowstone counties that forced some evacuations have gained the upper hand.

Fire officials said Friday the Peterson Fire has reached 93 percent containment.

Crews will continue to patrol and monitor the Western Road Fire, and there are no longer any firefighters at the scene of the Musselshell Road Fire. Both fires are 100 percent contained.

The three wildfires were known as the MY Complex and were started by lightning on July 9. The fires are estimated to have burned a total of 27,811 acres.

Some evacuations were ordered for residents near the Peterson Fire, but those evacuations were lifted July 13.

The Thompson's Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 that has managed firefighting efforts on the MY Complex since July 10 will turn the fire over to local jurisdictions on Saturday.