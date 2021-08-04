Part of Holter Lake closed due to fire-fighting efforts

GREAT FALLS — The lower end of Holter Lake, a popular summer recreation area, has been closed to allow fire-fighting resources access to the water. The closure was announced on Wednesday afternoon (August 4).

The area from Log Gulch Campground to Holter Dam is closed to all public occupation and recreation, including, but not limited to, floating, swimming, wading and boating. The Gates of the Mountains area and the upper reservoir will still be open to recreation.

A news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks says the closure will enable firefighting planes to safely fill from the reservoir.

FWP, along with other law enforcement agencies, will contact boaters and other recreationists using the lake to leave immediately.

Boating activities will be restricted from all private and public launch sites and boaters will not be allowed to travel on the water due to the closure.

Additionally, FWP and other agencies will post closure signs at their sights around the waterbody alerting the public to the closure.

The fire resources are supporting fire-fighting efforts on the Harris Mountain Fire several miles southeast of Cascade.