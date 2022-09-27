Officials: Unattended campfire sparked 130,000-acre Moose Fire

SALMON, Idaho - U.S. Forest Service investigators have determined the 130,000-acre Moose Fire was caused by an unextinguished and unattended campfire, which spread to adjacent vegetation on the afternoon of July 17.

"A wildland fire investigation team comprised of U.S. Forest Service Special Agents and Law Enforcement Officers, aided by local law enforcement, conducted numerous interviews along with forensic processing of the origin area," a news release states.

The fire began on a small flat commonly used as a dispersed camping area, across from the Moose Creek drainage, between Salmon River Road and the Main Salmon River, approximately 5.6 miles west of North Fork, Idaho.

Investigators believe the fire may have been left smoldering in a rock fire ring from the previous night. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who may have been present at the camping area from the afternoon of Saturday, July 16, to the morning of Sunday, July 17. Anyone with information is asked to email SM.FS.2022MooseTip@usda.gov. People are asked to include detailed information and contact details if they are willing to speak with an investigator.