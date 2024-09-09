Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

New wildfire reported south of Red Lodge

Wildfire Watch FS blue.png
MTN NEWS
Wildfire Watch FS blue.png
Posted
and last updated

A new wildfire has ignited in the Beartooth Mountains in Carbon County south of Red Lodge, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.

The fire was confirmed by the U.S. Forest Service on the southwest side of Mount Maurice near the peak, the sheriff's office posted on social media.

An air tanker is inbound, along with ground engines and manpower, according to the sheriff's office.

No information was immediately available about the fire's size or name.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader