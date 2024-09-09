New wildfire reported south of Red Lodge

A new wildfire has ignited in the Beartooth Mountains in Carbon County south of Red Lodge, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.

The fire was confirmed by the U.S. Forest Service on the southwest side of Mount Maurice near the peak, the sheriff's office posted on social media.

An air tanker is inbound, along with ground engines and manpower, according to the sheriff's office.

No information was immediately available about the fire's size or name.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.