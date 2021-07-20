New evacuation warning issued at Robertson Draw Fire near Red Lodge

RED LODGE - A new evacuation warning has been issued at the Robertson Draw Fire burning near Red Lodge.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office issued the evacuation warning for the Rock Creek Drainage area from Point of Rocks just south of Red Lodge, following south on both the east and west sides of HWY 212.

An evacuation warning is issued from the county sheriff and alerts residents and visitors to be ready to go in the event an evacuation order is issued, according to Red Lodge Fire Rescue. People with medical, functional, or other needs should consider evacuating if possible.

The warning was issued after fire activity increased Monday along the western perimeter of the fire, which has been burning seven miles south of Red Lodge since June 13. The fire was estimated to be at 29,841 acres on Tuesday with 85 percent containment.

A fire crew on Tuesday planned to hike to the location of the new fire activity as other crews continue to build handlines and engine crews review structure protection plans, according to fire officials. There were 49 personnel assigned to the fire on Tuesday.

