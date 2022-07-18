Moors Mountain Fire estimated at 150 acres

HELENA — Forest officials estimated the Moors Mountain Fire burning northeast of Helena at 150 acres on Sunday.

According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest at Type III Incident Management Team is in en route to take over management of the fire.

On the #MoorsMountainFire retardant was used on the ridgeline yesterday to allow smokejumpers to establish an anchor point. Today, a 20-person crew made its way out to the fire and Shane Martin’s Type III Team was in-briefed and will assume command of the fire tomorrow at 6 a.m. pic.twitter.com/63fKrzdFNx — Helena-Lewis&ClarkNF (@LewisandClarkNF) July 18, 2022

The fire is burning in heavy timber in the Gate of the Mountains Wilderness. The public is asked to avoid the popular Refrigerator Canyon Trail. The trail is expected to closed to the public due to the fire.

Smokejumpers and aerial firefighting resources attacked the fire Saturday night.

It is unknown how much, if any, rain fell over the fire area, but storms did bring some moisture to the Helena area Saturday night. Weather conditions on Sunday are expected to keep the fire active and smoke is likely to be visible.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.