Lightning sparks small fire in Yellowstone National Park

A lightning strike has sparked a small fire in Yellowstone National Park, the first inside the park this season.

Park officials said in a press release the Elk Creek Fire started Thursday evening and was 0.1 acre in size. The fire is located on a ridge south of Blacktail Drive and west of Petrified Tree in the northern area of the park.

The fire was being "immediately suppressed" due to the "unfavorable location this early in the fire season," the press release states.

The fire danger level in the park is rated as "High."

There are currently no fire restrictions in the park, but officials said park staff are monitoring conditions and may put in restrictions in the near future.