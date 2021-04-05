Huntley wildfire under control, but not 'fully contained'

HUNTLEY, MT — A wildfire that started late Sunday afternoon about three miles south of the Pryor Creek Golf Club in Huntley is under control but not yet contained, according to Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.

New hot spots were still popping up around 8:45 p.m. Sunday which prevented DES from confirming containment. No structures were threatened as of 9:00 p.m in the area near Wing Shooter Trail and Shooters Bluff Trail.

Photo courtesy MTN

At least 40 firefighters from multiple agencies are battling the fire and are being assisted by two road graders as well as a bulldozer. DES does not know the cause of the fire yet, but said it is moving slowly as winds die down.

A Code Red was sent to people in the area earlier in the day to prepare for possible evacuations, but none were ordered.