Hay Creek fire at 2000+ acres, community meeting planned

POLEBRIDGE — The Hay Creek fire near Polebridge has burned 2,020 acres and remains 0% contained.
Residences on North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge remain under an Evacuation Warning.
Glacier National Park has issued an Evacuation Warning for the North Fork area of Glacier NP north of Logging Creek.
A community meeting to discuss the fire will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Sondreson Community Hall in Polebridge.
A Type 2 Incident Management Team will transition to take over the fire on Sunday.
Light rain on Wednesday helped to calm fire activity with fire managers reporting some small burnout operations took place to hold the Hay Creek Road.
The lightning-sparked Hay Creek Fire, which was reported on July 21 is burning in the North Fork area of the Flathead National Forest.
