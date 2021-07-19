Harris Fire near Joliet reaches 45% containment

JOLIET - Fire officials reported Monday morning the Harris Fire near Joliet has reached 45 percent containment.

Fire crews on Monday were expected to work on remaining hotspots and conduct mop-up operations. Full containment of the wildfire is estimated to be reached on Tuesday.

The fire located two miles northeast of Joliet started last Thursday and forced some evacuations. All evacuations and road closures have since been lifted. The fire is estimated to have burned 2,624 acres.

A Red Lodge firefighter was severely burned Friday night and flown to a Salt Lake City hospital.