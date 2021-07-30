Granite Pass Complex fires burning 4,800 acres

LOLO PASS — The Granite Pass Complex fires in the area of Lolo Pass have now burned 4,847 acres and are 27% contained.
A key priority for firefighters continues to be keeping the fire from crossing over US Highway 12. An Evacuation Warning remains in effect from Martin Creek on Highway 12 to the Idaho border.
The Lolo Pass Visitor Center is now open, but part of the parking lot remains closed due to firefighting operations.
Forest closures are still in place on both the Powell Ranger District on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests and the Missoula Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest. The Lee Creek Campground also remains closed.
The Granite Pass Complex fire consists of four fires burning on the west side of Highway 12 near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.
Fire managers expect the Shotgun and Boulder Creek Fires will merge with the BM Hill Fire in the coming days.
- BM Hill Fire: 4,131 acres
- Shotgun Fire: 435 acres
- Lolo Creek Fire: 165 acres
- Boulder Creek Fire: 116 acres
A Type 1 Incident Management Team will take command of the Granite Pass Complex on Saturday morning.
