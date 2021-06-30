Governors Gianforte and Little urge President Biden to commit to “active, responsive” partnership on wildfires

GREAT FALLS — Governors Greg Gianforte of Montana and Brad Little of Idaho on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to commit to an “active, responsive” partnership with states in wildfire response, wildfire preparedness, and active forest management.

Gianforte and Little sent their message to the President ahead of his meeting with eight western governors to discuss the federal government’s response to wildfires. Montana and Idaho are two of three western states President Biden did not invite to participate.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation says there have been more than 800 wildfires in Montana in 2021 that have burned about 76,000 acres, including several large fires in June that forced evacuations and destroyed several homes.

“No state in what it faces and how it responds is like another,” Gianforte and Little wrote. “We were disappointed to learn not all western states who face a harsh wildfire season will be at the table.”

Stressing the importance of a close, coordinated approach to wildfire response among all levels of government, the governors wrote, “We can achieve the best outcomes for the people we serve when the federal government works with states to develop and execute proactive plans that ensure we promptly respond to fires that put communities at risk. We should apply this operating principle regardless of whether a fire starts on private, state, or federal land.”

The governors reiterated their commitment to an aggressive initial response to wildfires and expressed hope the President will join them in that commitment.

Here is the full text of the letter: