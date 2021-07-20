Gallatin County issues county-wide burn ban

The Gallatin County Commission on Tuesday signed an emergency ordinance that bans burning and other activities that increase the risk of wildfire in Gallatin County.

A county media release said the ban is now in effect and will remain in effect for 90 days or until rescinded by the Commission.

The ban prohibits the following acts in Gallatin County, excluding only those lands under the jurisdiction of federal, state or municipal agencies:

Open burning

Recreational fires, excluding petroleum-fueled devices that can be turned immediately on and off with no element that continues to burn

Use of any firework, explosive or incendiary device

Smoking outside an enclosed vehicle or building, unless the smoking occurs in an area at least three feet in diameter that is clear of all flammable material

Operating motorized vehicles off a road or trail, except for an agricultural or utility activity (e.g. maintaining livestock, maintaining water facilities, or utility maintenance work)

Gallatin County also advises the public to refrain from shooting firearms outside of developed shooting ranges clear of natural vegetation, although this is not prohibited by the ordinance.

Additional fire restrictions were also announced for the Custer Gallatin National Forest on Tuesday.