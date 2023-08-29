Watch Now
Firefighters battling 500+ acre fire north of Blue Creek

MTN News
Posted at 5:42 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 19:46:18-04

Multiple fire agencies are responding Tuesday to a 500-plus acre wildland fire in the Blue Creek area.

Karl Bighair of the Bureau of Indian Affairs said the fire was reported around 1 p.m. Tuesday a few miles south of the Blue Creek shooting range heading north.

One structure was threatened Tuesday evening, but firefighters had managed to protect several others throughout the day, Bighair said.

Fire agencies are attacking the fire from both the ground and the air.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

