Firefighter reported missing at Granite Pass Complex fires found safe

LOLO — UPDATE: 3:40 a.m. - July 26, 2021

MISSOULA - A social media post on the Missoula County Sheriff's Facebook page reports a missing firefighter has been located and is safe.

The person was working on the Granite Pass Complex fire when the Incident Command team became aware the individual was not accounted for.

The Sheriff's Office is thanking all those who assisted in the search including search and rescue volunteers.

(first report: 10:03 p.m. - July 25, 2021)

The Lolo National Forest reports a firefighter is missing from the Granite Pass Complex fire.

The individual was last seen near Granite Hot Springs along US Highway 12 earlier in the day on Sunday, according to officials. A press release said search efforts are underway by ground and air.

The press release reads:

At approximately 7:30pm on Sunday, July 25, 2021, California Interagency Incident Management Team 15 was notified of a missing firefighter working the Granite Pass Complex near the Montana/Idaho border. The individual was last seen near Granite Hot Springs along Highway 12 earlier in the day. The incident management team is actively searching the area by both ground and air. All other firefighters assigned to the incident have been accounted for. The search efforts are being supported by Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement personnel with both the Lolo National Forest and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.